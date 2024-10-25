Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 141,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

