Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 212.5% in October

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock remained flat at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $41.07.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth $714,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

