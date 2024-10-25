Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 12,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.