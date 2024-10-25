Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.83), with a volume of 62566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tracsis from GBX 1,245 ($16.16) to GBX 1,150 ($14.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Tracsis Trading Down 4.4 %

About Tracsis

The firm has a market cap of £159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,510.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

