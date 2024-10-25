TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.870-3.930 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TRU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

