Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 322.8% in October

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 231,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,919. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

