TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.450 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $11.34 on Friday, hitting $80.29. 2,085,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.