TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. 152 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

