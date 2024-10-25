Truist Financial Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,313.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,211.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,211.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,239. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $895.88 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

