On October 24, 2024, Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) announced the resignation of Siddarth Subramony, Ph.D., from the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee, with the resignation being effective immediately. Dr. Subramony’s departure was confirmed to not be linked to any disagreement with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.
Furthermore, on October 25, 2024, Tyra Biosciences disclosed plans to conduct a conference call and webcast, scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The purpose of the event is to share interim clinical results from the SURF301 Phase 1/2 study of TYRA-300 in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC). The webcast will be accessible via the company’s corporate website under the “For Investors” page.
Moreover, Tyra Biosciences cautioned that forward-looking statements in the report should be interpreted with care, as they may not align with actual outcomes due to inherent risks and uncertainties in the business, including evolving clinical trial data, uncertainties in product development, and regulatory challenges.
The Company provided Exhibit 99.1, a slide presentation, along with the filing, detailing the interim clinical results. Tyra emphasized the importance of not placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are subject to change based on subsequent events or circumstances.
No significant financial details were disclosed in the report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 8-K.
Interested parties are encouraged to review the complete filing on the SEC's website or Tyra Biosciences' investor relations page for full details on the matter.
For additional information, read Tyra Biosciences's 8K filing here.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
