U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Up 864.2% in October

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 864.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

GROW traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 88,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,953. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

