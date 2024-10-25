UBS Group Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $27.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

