Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $775,811.20

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.30 million and $775,811.20 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.50 or 0.00543141 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00070935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08255009 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $793,726.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.