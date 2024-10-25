Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

