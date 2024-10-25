Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 891,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.10. 48,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

