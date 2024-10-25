United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.60. 1,952,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

