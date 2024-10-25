United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $139.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.60. 1,952,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

