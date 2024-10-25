United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.70. 460,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,421. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.41. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

