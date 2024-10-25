United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $955.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $954.00 to $955.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.93.

URI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $825.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,401. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $770.73 and its 200 day moving average is $707.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

