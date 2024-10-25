University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp $105.57 million 0.78 $5.43 million N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $244.08 million 3.14 $58.67 million $2.05 13.81

Profitability

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

This table compares University Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial 16.44% 11.36% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for University Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.25%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats University Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

