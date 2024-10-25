University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. Sells 70,615 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 50.2% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $117,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.54. The company had a trading volume of 218,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,935. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $268.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

