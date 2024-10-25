Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.14. 15,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $823.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,876.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,713.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

