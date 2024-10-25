Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 1,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.70.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

