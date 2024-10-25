VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 198,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 990,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 32.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

