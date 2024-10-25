Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $192.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,396. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

