Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBB opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
