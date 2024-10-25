Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

