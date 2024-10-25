Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

