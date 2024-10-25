Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy makes up 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 78,932 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 126,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 71,242 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $597.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

