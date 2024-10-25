Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

