Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $599.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $610.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $577.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.30.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.