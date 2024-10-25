Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

