Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Stockton owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. 213,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

