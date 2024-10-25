Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

