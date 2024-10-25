Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.26. 1,179,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

