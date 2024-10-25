Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

