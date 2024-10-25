Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $505,144.68 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00038994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

