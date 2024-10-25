Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 63867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £13.90 million, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.97.

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Robert Smith bought 20,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,088.55). 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

