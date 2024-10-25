Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 332.2% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.3 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLF stock remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Friday. Venture has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.
About Venture
