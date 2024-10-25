Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 5,426.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 51.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
VERB traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 58,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $184.60.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.
