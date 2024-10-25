VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1 %

VRSN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.08. The company had a trading volume of 409,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,047. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

