Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Veritex Stock Performance
VBTX stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.
Veritex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
