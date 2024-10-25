Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 392.8% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 392.8% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VSQTF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 99.61% and a negative return on equity of 788.48%.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

