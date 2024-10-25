VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 22.21% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZ remained flat at $32.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $33.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

