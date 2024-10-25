Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Releases Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VGZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

