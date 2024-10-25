Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 3.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Vistra worth $29,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 38,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

NYSE VST opened at $125.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

