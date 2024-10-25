Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Up 6.4 %

WNC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 837,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,464. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

