Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 163510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WMMVY
Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 3.6 %
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.