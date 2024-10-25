Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 163510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

