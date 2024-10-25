Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Shares of WBA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

