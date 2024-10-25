Walken (WLKN) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Walken has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,026,281,844 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

